Main Street Capital Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)MAINBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.98M (-9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MAIN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward.