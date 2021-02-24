Physicians Realty Trust Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 11:59 AM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)DOCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.26 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.84M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DOC has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 2 downward.