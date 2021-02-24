Entercom tumbles 14% as profit miss mars fourth quarter
Feb. 24, 2021 12:07 PM ETAudacy, Inc. (AUD)AUDBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) is off 14.2%, to its lowest point in nearly a month, after a narrow miss on profits in its fourth-quarter earnings.
- Revenues slipped 23% to $319.5M, though they rose 19% from the third quarter.
- The company notes its events business is still "significantly disrupted" by COVID-19, with event revenues down 98% year-over-year.
- And digital revenues rose 23% Y/Y to $58.8M.
- Operating loss was significantly improved, to $204.9M vs. a year-ago loss of $455.5M. The current-quarter figure also included a noncash impairment charge of $247.4M.
- “While the pandemic continues to hobble a large number of our advertisers, particularly locally, we are optimistic about a strong recovery in our local ad sales later this year driven by vaccinations, fiscal stimulus and pent-up consumer demand in heavily impacted categories,” says CEO David Field.
- Liquidity at year-end was $160.2M ($129.2M in available revolver capacity, $31M cash on hand).
