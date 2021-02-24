VMware Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (-0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.22B (+4.9% Y/Y).
- Expected adjusted operating margin 33.5% vs guidance 33.5%; Billings of $4.17B.
- Over the last 2 years, VMW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 26 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 3 downward.