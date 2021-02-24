Zscaler Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $147.38M (+45.5% Y/Y).
- Expected adjusted operating margin 7.9%; Billings of $190.9M.
- Over the last 2 years, ZS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward.