Autodesk Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETAutodesk, Inc. (ADSK)ADSKBy: SA News Team
- Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+16.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Estimated adjusted operating margin of 29.3%; Billings of $1.43B.
- Over the last 2 years, ADSK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward.