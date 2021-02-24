Kratos Defense & Security Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)KTOSBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $218.86M (+18.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.