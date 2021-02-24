Keurig Dr Pepper Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 12:27 PM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)KDPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.03B (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KDP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.