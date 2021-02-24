Sanderson Farms FQ1 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 12:28 PM ETSanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)SAFMBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.56 (+68.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $838.9M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAFM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.