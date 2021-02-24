Wolverine World Wide Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 12:29 PM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)WWWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-71.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $479.06M (-21.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.