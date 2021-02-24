Zix Q4 Earnings Preview
Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI)
- Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-123.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.91M (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZIXI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward.