Resideo Technologies Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 12:35 PM ETResideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)REZIBy: SA News Team
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+143.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REZI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
