Donaldson FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 12:44 PM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)DCIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+2.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $653.97M (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DCI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.