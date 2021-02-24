MasTec Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+27.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.81B (+5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.