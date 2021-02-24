Farfetch Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)FTCHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $518.06M (+35.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FTCH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.