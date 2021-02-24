Noodles & Company Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETNoodles & Company (NDLS)NDLSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.46M (-5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.