Floor & Decor Holdings Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)FNDBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+73.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $698.91M (+32.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FND has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.