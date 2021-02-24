RLJ Lodging Trust Q4 Earnings Preview

Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)RLJBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is -$0.30 (vs. $0.41 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.64M (-71.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 5 downward.
  • Over the last 2 years, RLJ has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.