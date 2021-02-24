RLJ Lodging Trust Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)RLJBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is -$0.30 (vs. $0.41 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.64M (-71.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 5 downward.
- Over the last 2 years, RLJ has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.