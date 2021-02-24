TPI Composites Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETTPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC)TPICBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+2000.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $449.02M (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TPIC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.