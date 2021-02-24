Sprouts Farmers Market Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETSprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)SFMBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+40.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +2.3%, adj. EBITDA of $97.8M, and gross margin of 35.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, SFM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.