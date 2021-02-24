Pembina Pipeline Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETPembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA)PBABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.57 (+171.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$1.72B (-1.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PBA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.