Pretium Resources Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETNewcrest Mining Limited (NCMGF)NCMGFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.22M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PVG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.