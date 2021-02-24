Vipshop Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
- Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+17.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.39B (+28.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIPS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
