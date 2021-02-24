Edison Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETEdison International (EIX)EIXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Edison (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.43B (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EIX has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.