Ceva shares pop on expanded smart TV deal with LG
Feb. 24, 2021 2:07 PM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)CEVABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Under a longstanding partnership, LG's webOS smart TV platform includes point-and-click cursor control that's enabled by Ceva's (CEVA +6.8%) MotionEngine Smart TV software.
- LG will now licenses webOS with the Ceva functionality to third-party TV brands adopting webOs for their products.
- "Expanding our webOS platform to other TV brands is an important milestone for LG as we evolve our TV business to deliver software and content services," says Lee Sang-woo, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. "The point-and-click motion control capabilities enabled by CEVA's MotionEngine Smart TV software play an integral role in the popularity of webOS and LG Magic Remote. Introducing this intuitive UI to more webOS users via third party TV brands is key to our vision for the TV industry."
- Press release.