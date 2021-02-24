Workday Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)WDAYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+14.7% Y/Y).
  • Estimated Non-GAAP operating margin 15.3% vs guidance ~15%
  • Estimated Cash from operations $362.3M
  • Estimated Capex $76.0M
  • Estimated Free cash flow $280.2M
  • Estimated Billings $1.57B
  • Over the last 2 years, WDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Workday: To See Double-Digit Earnings And Revenue Growth In Q4
