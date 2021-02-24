Workday Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.12B (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Estimated Non-GAAP operating margin 15.3% vs guidance ~15%
- Estimated Cash from operations $362.3M
- Estimated Capex $76.0M
- Estimated Free cash flow $280.2M
- Estimated Billings $1.57B
- Over the last 2 years, WDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 22 upward revisions and 1 downward.
