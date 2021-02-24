Dell Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)DELLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.14 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.48B (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Adjusted Ebitda estimate $3.44B (range $2.95B to $4.73B)
- Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward.