WW International Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 5:35 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)WWBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $313.26M (-5.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.