Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q4 2020 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 3:27 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)NCLHBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.16 (4Q19: $0.73) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.35M (-99.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NCLH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.