Best Buy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 24, 2021 3:28 PM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.45 (+19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.21B (+13.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +14.6%, gross margin of 20.7% and operating margin of 6.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward.