Best Buy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 24, 2021 3:28 PM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.45 (+19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.21B (+13.2% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect comparable sales +14.6%, gross margin of 20.7% and operating margin of 6.9%.
  • Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.