Green Plains to launch concurrent stock, bond offerings
Feb. 24, 2021 4:38 PM ETGreen Plains Inc. (GPRE)GPREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) -8.9% post-market on plans to offer $150M of common stock and $150M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 in separate concurrent public offerings.
- The company also expects to grant the underwriters of the stock offering an option to purchase up to an additional $22.5M of the shares and the underwriters of the note offering an option to purchase up to an additional $22.5M aggregate principal amount.
- Green Plains plans to use the proceeds from the notes offering to repurchase part of its 4.125% convertible notes due 2022, with the balance plus the proceeds from the stock offering to repay the remaining outstanding balance of its 2022 notes at their maturity date.