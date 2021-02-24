Texas Capital Bancshares prices $300M preferred stock offering
Feb. 24, 2021 4:41 PM ETTexas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)TCBIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) priced an underwritten public offering of 12M depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 5.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, par value $0.01 per share, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share of preferred stock (equivalent to $25 per depositary share), at an aggregate offering price of $300M.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8M depositary shares.
- Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes and along with cash on hand to be used for redeeming in whole or in part its 6.50% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series A.
- Offer expected to close on Mar.3.