Apache bumps up 2021 planned capex to $1.1B and higher oil prices

Feb. 24, 2021 5:57 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)
  • Apache (NASDAQ:APA) +1.7% post-market after posting a smaller than expected Q4 adjusted loss, which nevertheless swung from earnings of $0.08/share in the year-ago quarter.
  • Apache says Q4 adjusted production excluding Egypt fell 15% Y/Y to 365K boe/day, including a 17% Y/Y drop in oil output volume to 165.7K bbl/day, 14% lower natural gas volume to 761.2K Mcf/day, and a 12% decline in natural gas liquids volume to 72.5K bbl/day.
  • Q4 average realized oil price fell to $43.21/bbl from $60.19/bbl in the year-earlier quarter, average realized natural gas price rose to $2.27/Mcf from $2.05/Mcf in Q4 2020, and average realized NGLs price slipped $15.11/bbl from $15.88/bbl in the same period a year ago.
  • For FY 2021, Apache projects a ~1% decline in Q4 2020 to Q4 2021 adjusted oil production.
  • The company raises its FY 2021 project spending forecast to $1.1B, saying oil prices have improved since its previous outlook of keeping upstream expenses below $1B; it spent $988M on upstream projects in 2020.
  • Apache says its capital program will be more than fully funded by internally generated cash flow under an assumed price deck of $45 WTI oil and $3.00 Henry Hub nat gas.
