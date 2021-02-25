SeaWorld points to cost savings under normalized operating environment
Feb. 25, 2021 7:05 AM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)SEASBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) reports Q4 adjusted EBITDA vs. $0.5M consensus on attendance of 2.2M guests.
- Naturally, the focus from SeaWorld management is on the post-vaccination period when the theme park operator can run under a normalized operating environment.
- "We believe there are significant additional opportunities to further improve and enhance our execution and drive meaningful growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA when our parks are no longer restricted by capacity limitations, and event restrictions. We have identified meaningful additional cost savings opportunities that we believe will lead to strong margin improvement in the coming years."
- SeaWorld ended Q4 with total liquidity of $745M and cash of $434M.
- Shares of SeaWorld are up 0.85% premarket after the earnings topper.