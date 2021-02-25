Pure Storage rallies after upside Q4 and guidance suggest continuing demand strength

Feb. 25, 2021 8:10 AM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)PSTGBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares are up 3.8% pre-market following yesterday's strong Q4 report as the pandemic continues to drive cloud-based storage demand.
  • Revenue came in above consensus at $502.7M with 2% Y/Y growth. EPS was $0.13 vs. the $0.09 estimate.
  • Annual subscription services revenue exceeded $500M with 33% growth.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 70%.
  • Operating cash flow totaled $69M with FCF of $47.7M.
  • RPO was up 24% to $1.1B . Deferred revenue grew 21% to $843.7M.
  • Buyback: The board approves adding up to $200M to the existing share repurchase program.
  • For Q1, the company expects revenue of $405M (consensus: $395.3M) and a $20M operating loss.
  • For the year, Pure Storage sees 14-15% growth on the year to about $1.92-1.94B vs. the $1.91B consensus. Operating income is expected around positive $90M.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.