Pure Storage rallies after upside Q4 and guidance suggest continuing demand strength
Feb. 25, 2021 8:10 AM ET By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) shares are up 3.8% pre-market following yesterday's strong Q4 report as the pandemic continues to drive cloud-based storage demand.
- Revenue came in above consensus at $502.7M with 2% Y/Y growth. EPS was $0.13 vs. the $0.09 estimate.
- Annual subscription services revenue exceeded $500M with 33% growth.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 70%.
- Operating cash flow totaled $69M with FCF of $47.7M.
- RPO was up 24% to $1.1B . Deferred revenue grew 21% to $843.7M.
- Buyback: The board approves adding up to $200M to the existing share repurchase program.
- For Q1, the company expects revenue of $405M (consensus: $395.3M) and a $20M operating loss.
- For the year, Pure Storage sees 14-15% growth on the year to about $1.92-1.94B vs. the $1.91B consensus. Operating income is expected around positive $90M.
