Equinix prices €1.1B green bonds
Feb. 25, 2021 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX)
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) priced €1.1B principal amount of notes across two tranches in its second green bond offering.
- The green bonds will be used to help advance the company's longstanding commitment to sustainability leadership and reducing its environmental impact.
- The €500M 0.250% senior notes due 2027 and €600M 1.000% senior notes due 2033 have a weighted average interest cost of 0.66%, representing a 2.215% reduction in cost relative to Equinix's existing euro-denominated senior notes.
- Partial net proceeds will be used to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, recently completed or future Eligible Green Projects, with disbursements covering project expenditures for up to two years.
- Equinix expects to use ~€509.4M of the net proceeds from this offering to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 2.875% 2026 Euro Senior Notes and general corporate purposes.
- Refinancing will result in €11.1M of annual interest savings.
- Offering is expected to close on Mar. 10, 2021.