Initial jobless claims fall sharply to 730K vs. 815K expected
Feb. 25, 2021 8:30 AM ET
- Initial Jobless Claims: -111K to 730K vs. 815K consensus, 841K prior (revised from 861K).
- Four-week moving average for week ending Feb. 20 was 808K, down 20.5K from the previous week's average of 828K.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.1%, decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 710.3K, an decrease of 131.7K (or 15.6%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 4.419M is down from 4.520M and higher than 4.467M consensus.