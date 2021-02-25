Initial jobless claims fall sharply to 730K vs. 815K expected

Feb. 25, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Initial Jobless Claims: -111K to 730K vs. 815K consensus, 841K prior (revised from 861K).
  • Four-week moving average for week ending Feb. 20 was 808K, down 20.5K from the previous week's average of 828K.
  • Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.1%, decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 710.3K, an decrease of 131.7K (or 15.6%) from the previous week.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 4.419M is down from 4.520M and higher than 4.467M consensus.
