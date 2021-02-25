Q4 GDP growth estimate raised a hair to 4.1%
- Q4 GDP (second estimate) +4.1% annualized vs. +4.1% consensus and +4.0% previous estimate.
- The revision primarily reflects upward revisions to residential fixed investment, private inventory investment, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by a downward revision to PCE.
- Overall, Q4 real GDP reflects increases in exports, nonresidential fixed investment, PCE, residential fixed investment, and private inventory investment that were partly offset by decreases in state and local government spending and federal government spending.
- Imports, which are subtracted from the GDP calculation, increased.
- PCE price index +1.6% vs. +1.5% previous estimate.
- Core PCE price index +1.4% vs. +1.4% consensus and +1.4% previous estimate.
- The Commerce Department revises its Q3 2020 estimate for wages and salaries to an increase of $434.5B, a downward revision of $66.5B. That brings its real gross domestic income estimate to +24.1% in Q3, a downward revision of 1.7 percentage points from the previous estimate.