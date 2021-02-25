CME stock rises after Wells Fargo turns bullish on volume, rate potential
Feb. 25, 2021 9:42 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)CMEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) stock gains 2.0% after Wells Fargo Securities analyst Christopher Harris upgrades the stock to Overweight from Equalweight on the potential for volume recovery in 2021 and beyond driven by accelerated economic growth and higher interest rates.
- "We think this investors will increasingly rotate into CME as the interest rate volume recovery becomes more apparent (and we do not want to wait until that happens before moving into the stock)," Harris writes in a note to clients.
- Views stock as "a good hedge on inflation."
- Notes that interest rates comprise an important asset class for CME as it accounted for more than 25% of revenue in 2020.
- Lifts price target to $230 from $185; compares with average price target of $192.
- Boosts 2021 EPS estimate to $6.55 from $6.40 and 2022 EPS estimate to $7.35 from $6.80.
- Harris's Overweight rating is more optimistic than the average Sell-Side analyst rating of Neutral (6 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 9 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 2 Very Bearish).