BP Midstream Partners EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue
Feb. 25, 2021 BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) By: Pranav Ghumatkar
- BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.37 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $33M (-6.0% Y/Y) beats by $2.13M.
- Gross debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times, well below the 3.5 times target.
- Cash on hand of $126.9 million, an increase of $28.1M Y/Y.
- 2021 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution expected to be broadly consistent with 2020 and expect to continue building cash in 2021, distribution coverage ratio expected to be at the top end of target range of 1.1 - 1.2 times, assuming current distribution level.
- Press Release