Domtar gains after report speculates on potential sale
Feb. 25, 2021 9:50 AM ET Domtar Corporation (UFS)
- Domtar (NYSE:UFS) rising 4.3% after speculation in a report that some new changes in severance plans announced yesterday may mean the company is preparing for a sale.
- The severance changes were highlighted in Dealreporter's "morning flash piece," according to traders.
- The speculation comes as the company is set to close the sale of its personal care business this quarter and after the company announced last month that CEO John Williams would be taking temporary leave after contracting Covid.
