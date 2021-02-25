Assure Holdings to buy Sentry Neuromonitoring

  • Assure Holdings (OTCQB:ARHH) has signed a Term Sheet to acquire Sentry Neuromonitoring, one of the largest IONM service providers in Texas, for $3.5M.
  • The purchase price to be paid is $1.225M in cash and $2.275M in Assure common stock.
  • Under the Term Sheet, Assure will acquire Sentry’s contracts, employees, business relationships and assets including accounts receivable, and assume up to $0.25M of its debt.
  • John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO: “Upon completion, this acquisition would expand our existing scale in terms of number of procedures by ~50%.”
  • Shares +14%
  • Press Release
