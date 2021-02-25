American Woodmark down 6% after Q3 EPS miss

Feb. 25, 2021 11:36 AM ETAmerican Woodmark Corporation (AMWD)AMWDBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • American Woodmark (AMWD -6.7%) reported Q3 net sales growth of 9.2% Y/Y to $431.95M, experiencing growth across all channels. Adj. Net income increased by 16.2% Y/Y to $25.53M.
  • Q3 gross margin declined by 73 bps to 17.6%; and operating margin expanded by 55 bps to 6.6%.
  • Adj. EBITDA increased by 7.9% Y/Y to $54.07M; and margin declined by 15 bps to 12.5%.
  • Cash provided by operating activities YTD was $107.51M, compared to $112.21 a year ago; and FCF was $74.27M.
  • Company paid down an additional $40M of term loan facility during the quarter.
  • Net leverage was at 1.86 for the twelve months ended January 31, 2021.
  • “Valuations are low, and there is a meaningful potential of upward revision in estimates giving the stock a significant upside,” mentions SA contributor GS Analytics, with a Very Bullish rating.
  • Previously: American Woodmark EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)
