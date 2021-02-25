Epizyme downgraded at Morgan Stanley citing pandemic impact
Feb. 25, 2021 11:49 AM ETEpizyme, Inc. (EPZM)EPZMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley has downgraded Epizyme (EPZM -1.8%) to equal-weight from overweight, The firm highlights the pandemic impact on Tazverik market launch with the price target cut to ~$14.00 from $27.00 per share implying ~37.4% upside to the previous close.
- The methyltransferase inhibitor previously indicated for metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma received FDA approval in June 2020 as a treatment for adults with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma.
- The analysts David N Lebowitz and Matthew Harrison argue that the pandemic effects such as virtually driven marketing efforts and physician reluctance to prescribe the medicine without in-person visits as reasons for the tepid market response.
- Citing a 20 – 30% of decline of new patient starts for Tazverik in follicular lymphoma, the analysts do not expect the launch to normalize until at least late 2021.
- Tazverik Net Revenues reached $4.5M for 4Q 2020 making up ~53.8% of company revenue for the quarter compared to ~72.8% for the full year.