Nielsen slips 5.8% after Q4 beat, mixed guidance

Feb. 25, 2021 12:13 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)NLSNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is 5.8% lower in a down market today - after it beat high-end estimates with its Q4 results, along with some mixed guidance for the coming year.
  • Revenues fell just 1.2%, significantly better than expected, and non-GAAP EPS cleared the high end of the analyst bar. Revenues dropped 1.8% on a constant-currency basis.
  • And the company swung to a net gain of $35M vs. a year-ago net loss of $109M. (In the 2019 Q4, Nielsen took a noncash charge of $170M on pension plan obligation settlement; in 2020's Q4, it took a noncash charge of $131M tied to asset impairment.)
  • With shareholder approval in hand for the sale of its Global Connect business, that transaction is expected to close within 90 days.
  • "We have now reached an inflection point and we are focused on driving new growth from new solutions and new customers," says CEO David Kenny.
  • Revenue by segment: Nielsen Global Media, $872M (down 1.9%); Nielsen Global Connect, $800M (down 0.2%).
  • For the full year, it's guiding (for "new Nielsen") to EPS of $1.43-$1.54, on total revenue growth of 2-3% (constant currency basis). Organic revenue growth is expected at 3.5%-4.5%, and free cash flow at $580M-$630M.
  • EBITDA, though, is forecast at $1.46B-$1.48B with a margin of 42.25%-42.5%.
  • Press release
