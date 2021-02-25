Donnelley Financial pops as software solutions growth leads to Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 25, 2021 12:40 PM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)DFINBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is up 8% after topping estimates in Q4 earnings report.
- Revenue of $210.3M (+10.5% Y/Y) beats consensus by $30.18M, driven by higher capital markets transaction and continued growth in software solutions that saw a revenue increase of 8% to $54.2M.
- Adj. EBITDA of $34.9M (+33.7% Y/Y) with margin of 16.6%, up 290 bps.
- Adj. net leverage of 0.9x, down 1.1x a year ago.
- Record quarterly operating cash flow of $101.7M (+73.3% Y/Y); record quarterly free cash flow of $95.1M (+94.1% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats consensus by $0.22
- GAAP EPS of -$1.07 misses consensus by $1.15, which included after-tax charges of $1.43/share primarily related to restructuring, impairment and other charges.
- The board approved share buyback program for repurchase of up to $50M of shares through Dec. 31, 2022.
- Recently, the company announced the launch of new AD, its purpose-built software product for corporate SEC filing.
- "We are excited about the recent launch of our new ActiveDisclosure platform (new AD), a key component in delivering on our "44 in '24" strategy. Born in the cloud and reimagined from the ground up, this new platform transforms financial and regulatory reporting with seamless integration, simple and fast onboarding, and an array of intelligent core tagging and filing tools," says President and CEO Daniel N. Leib.
