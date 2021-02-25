PAVmed closes $45M capital raise
- PAVmed (PAVM -6.2%) announces the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of about 9.8M shares of with gross proceeds of about $45M.
- PAVmed intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay all of the company’s outstanding debt, including all outstanding convertible notes, with the balance to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- The underwriter has a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 1.5M additional shares.
- Cantor Fitzgerald acted as sole bookrunner for the offering, while Lake Street Capital Markets and Maxim Group acted as financial advisors.