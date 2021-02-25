Camping World down despite Q4 upbeat
- Camping World (CWH -8.7%) reports revenue growth of 17.5%, led by RV & Outdoor Retail sales growth of 18.6% to $1.09B vs. consensus of $1.03B.
- Vehicles sold +20.5% to 20,204 units: New vehicles +38.3% to 13,274 units and Used vehicles -3.3% to 6,930 units.
- Gross profit increased 57.1% to $378M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $91.2M vs. -$15.13M year ago, positively impacted by a strong RV market resulting in year over year increased revenue.
- The number of active customers increased 3.8% to ~5.31M, and the number of Good Sam Club members decreased 1.7% to ~2.09M primarily due to expiring members related to store closures resulting from the 2019 Strategic Shift.
- Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO stated, “We have one focus in our company and that’s on our long-term plan.”
