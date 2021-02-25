ODP Corporation is no longer a Sell at UBS
Feb. 25, 2021 12:49 PM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)ODPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- UBS upgrades ODP Corporation (ODP -0.9%) to a Neutral rating after having the retailer set with a Sell rating.
- Analyst Michael Lasser: "We believe there are a wide range of outcomes for ODP, but the upside is balanced with the downside. On the positive, the stock can be driven by a recovery in B2B demand for office supplies (its BSD division was down -11.3% in FY'20), the strategic actions it can take to improve the business' positioning, return of capital, and any partnership developments with Staples. On the other hand, the risks are real and include permanent shifts away from working in office settings, sluggish economic conditions, and distractions from news about a tie-up with Staples."
- Lasser and team still see a good chance that ODP can generate EPS of $3.90 in 2022, which assuming an ~11X PE, implies shares will trade in the low to mid $40s.
- ODP posted a mixed earnings report yesterday.