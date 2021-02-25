Anglo American's full-year earnings top estimates amid commodity rally
Feb. 25, 2021 8:28 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) reports FY 2020 net profit fell 41% to $2.09B from $3.55B in 2019, even as revenues rose 3% to $30.9B, as stronger metals prices offset operational disruptions.
- Full-year underlying EBITDA fell 2% to $9.8B but came in above $9.39B analyst consensus, but the result suggests a strong recovery in the second half of the year, as underlying EBITDA had fallen 39% in the six months to June; EBITDA margin increased to 43%.
- Anglo American also declared a final dividend of $0.72/share, also ahead of the $0.65 market consensus, bringing the full-year payment to $1.00/share, down from $1.09 in 2019.
- RBC analyst Tyler Broda is impressed with the results and expects a further re-rating after EBITDA and EPS beat consensus while Anglo's consistent 40% payout policy put dividend ahead of expectations.
- Anglo's "diversified portfolio makes it well positioned to benefit from price recovery in some key markets in 2021," Retirement Pot writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.