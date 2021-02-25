Anglo American's full-year earnings top estimates amid commodity rally

Feb. 25, 2021 8:28 AM ETAnglo American plc (AAUKF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) reports FY 2020 net profit fell 41% to $2.09B from $3.55B in 2019, even as revenues rose 3% to $30.9B, as stronger metals prices offset operational disruptions.
  • Full-year underlying EBITDA fell 2% to $9.8B but came in above $9.39B analyst consensus, but the result suggests a strong recovery in the second half of the year, as underlying EBITDA had fallen 39% in the six months to June; EBITDA margin increased to 43%.
  • Anglo American also declared a final dividend of $0.72/share, also ahead of the $0.65 market consensus, bringing the full-year payment to $1.00/share, down from $1.09 in 2019.
  • RBC analyst Tyler Broda is impressed with the results and expects a further re-rating after EBITDA and EPS beat consensus while Anglo's consistent 40% payout policy put dividend ahead of expectations.
  • Anglo's "diversified portfolio makes it well positioned to benefit from price recovery in some key markets in 2021," Retirement Pot writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.